Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 10,499.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526,744 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $15,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,840,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXL. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

