Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Globe Life worth $20,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 16.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GL opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

