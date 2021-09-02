Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,118 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $18,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $146.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.22. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

