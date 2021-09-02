Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 274 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 9.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $842.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $850.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $750.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $668.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.