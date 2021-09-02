Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,864 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4,717.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,124 shares of company stock valued at $18,071,807 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.