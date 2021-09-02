Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 35,091 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Apartment Income REIT worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Toscafund Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,402,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,580,000 after acquiring an additional 368,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

