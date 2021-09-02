Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 80,167 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,167 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Santander Consumer USA worth $17,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 310,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $918,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.