Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $20,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 329.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 866,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,798,000 after buying an additional 44,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $288.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $289.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.61.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.