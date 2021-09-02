Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of PerkinElmer worth $18,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,487,000 after acquiring an additional 433,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,450,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,298,000 after purchasing an additional 271,538 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $188.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.50 and a 52 week high of $189.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.88.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.