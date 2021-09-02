Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Teleflex worth $16,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 3,023.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $7,207,219. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $397.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.07.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.80.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

