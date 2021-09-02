Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,336 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $18,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 85,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth $910,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 104,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

EXPD opened at $122.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,150 shares of company stock worth $23,779,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

