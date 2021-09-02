Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,583,380 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $16,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $45.67 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.