Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,984 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Lincoln National worth $17,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,559,000 after acquiring an additional 198,350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

LNC stock opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.00.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.