Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,307 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.55% of The Marcus worth $16,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $489.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. Research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

