Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,307 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.55% of The Marcus worth $16,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $489.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. Research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

