Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 333,610 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333,610 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Terex worth $19,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Terex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 20.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Terex by 65.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Terex Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

