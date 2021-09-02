Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,547 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,896 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $15,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 314.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $62,617,000 after purchasing an additional 315,850 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 316.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,625 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 54.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in VMware by 22.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,818,000 after buying an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.85.

VMW opened at $146.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

