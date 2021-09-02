Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,324 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of TTM Technologies worth $17,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 175,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 164,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,446 shares of company stock valued at $533,982 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

TTMI stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

