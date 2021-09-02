Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,324 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.17% of TTM Technologies worth $17,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after acquiring an additional 857,869 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after buying an additional 357,104 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,750,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after buying an additional 194,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after buying an additional 2,618,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,446 shares of company stock worth $533,982 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

