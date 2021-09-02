Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,972 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of New Jersey Resources worth $17,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after buying an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,688,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 604,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,930,000 after buying an additional 44,069 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 142,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

