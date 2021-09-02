Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of Ladder Capital worth $18,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at about $973,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 48.2% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 24.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LADR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.92 and a beta of 2.24.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

