Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,118 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $18,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $146.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $187.93.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

