VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSF) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSF) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.09 and last traded at $61.92. 1,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.18.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.