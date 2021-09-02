VIMworld 24 Hour Volume Reaches $126,596.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market cap of $47.77 million and $126,596.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00065332 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00133184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00156855 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.