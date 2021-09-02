VINchain (VIN) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. VINchain has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $291,137.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00122264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00810757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047682 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.