Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09).

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $86,506,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares during the period. 20.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

