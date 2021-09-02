Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $25.55. 944,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,034,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 234,575.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 237.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares during the last quarter. 20.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

