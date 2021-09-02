Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

VABK stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.17. 481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $197.21 million and a PE ratio of 16.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter worth $354,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

