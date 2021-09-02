Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $320.03

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $320.03 and last traded at $320.03, with a volume of 259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTS. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.20. The company has a quick ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

