Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,529,020,000 after purchasing an additional 786,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.18. 19,687,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.44. The firm has a market cap of $436.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

