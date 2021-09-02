Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.9% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,778,297 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.18. 19,687,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,837. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $436.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.