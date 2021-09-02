Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 34,914 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $147,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 25.5% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 47.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.7% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 201,408 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,687,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,837. The firm has a market cap of $436.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

