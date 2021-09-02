Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistra’s earnings. Vistra reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $1.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vistra.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Vistra stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.30. 19,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,228. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vistra by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,229,000 after buying an additional 673,297 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 75,832 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vistra by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Vistra by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.