Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Short Interest Down 14.0% in August

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 446,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of VVNT stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,126. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 68.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 216.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 203,740 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 70.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

