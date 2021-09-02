VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 4,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 880,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Get VIZIO alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $908,486.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $46,115.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,967 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,314,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 21.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,140,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.