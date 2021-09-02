Voyager Token Trading Up 10.1% This Week (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00007438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $818.40 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00131958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.12 or 0.00820544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047577 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

VGX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

