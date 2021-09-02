VPC Impact Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 13,961 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 702% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,740 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 121,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,605. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $22.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

