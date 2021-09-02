VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Equities research analysts at Sidoti started coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,456. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a P/E ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,620,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 164,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 128,315 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in VSE by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 74,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its position in VSE by 702.2% in the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 75,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

