Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.78 or 0.00009688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $90.70 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00121545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.96 or 0.00814767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00047434 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

