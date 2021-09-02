Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €175.00 by Barclays

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €175.00 ($205.88) target price from Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €149.45 ($175.83).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH stock opened at €149.45 ($175.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a one year high of €152.15 ($179.00). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €131.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €126.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.