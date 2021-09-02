Waifu Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.08 Million (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Waifu Token has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and $122,711.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00134138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.94 or 0.00157303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.81 or 0.07575832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,577.26 or 1.00055353 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.84 or 0.00806948 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 887,317,154 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io

Waifu Token Coin Trading

