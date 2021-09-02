Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the July 29th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Wal-Mart de México has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $36.64.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Wal-Mart de México in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

