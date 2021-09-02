Wall Street Games (WSG) Trading Down 16.5% This Week

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $9.12 million and $2.71 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00065400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00133899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00156393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.04 or 0.07682749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,484.33 or 1.00256292 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.48 or 0.00801256 BTC.

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

