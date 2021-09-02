Waltonchain (WTC) Achieves Market Cap of $75.27 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $75.27 million and approximately $12.13 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001955 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.79 or 0.07624144 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00136304 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,397,354 coins and its circulating supply is 77,676,322 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

