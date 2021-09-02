Warburg Research Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €60.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €60.00 ($70.59) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.33 ($74.51).

Shares of ETR COK opened at €55.36 ($65.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.38. Cancom has a 52-week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52-week high of €57.66 ($67.84).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

