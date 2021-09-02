Warp Finance (WARP) Market Cap Hits $1.59 Million

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $712,841.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $341.02 or 0.00701889 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 128.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016016 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

