Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of research firms have commented on HCC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCC opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

