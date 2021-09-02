Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,771 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Waters worth $18,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth $66,587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 590.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after acquiring an additional 138,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,087,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth $28,753,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $419.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $418.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.90.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

