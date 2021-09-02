WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.36

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $629.11 million and $156.06 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00063931 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,776,593,537 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,359,108 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

