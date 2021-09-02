WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $1.46 on Top Exchanges

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00002941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $464.00 million and $39.23 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00064930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00133145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00157572 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.97 or 0.07492735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,558.88 or 0.99767389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.21 or 0.00797618 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

